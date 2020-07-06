Eddie Kingston Calls Out NWA World Champion Nick Aldis, Aldis Responds

Nick Aldis has heard Eddie Kingston’s challenge for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, and he’s interested. Kingston took to Twitter on Sunday to call for a shot against Aldis for the championship, one of several recent challenges that he’s thrown out that also include Cody for the AEW TNT Championship.

While Cody has yet to respond to Kingston, Aldis has and he’s down for the idea, replying, “And I want a challenge, so let’s do business.” That drew a reply from Kingston as you can see below.

It may be a while before we see this match, to be fair. The NWA is one of the many promotions currently shut down due to the pandemic. They also recently took a hiatus from releasing content on their YouTube page after Vice-President David Lagana exited the company over sexual misconduct allegations, which he has since denied.