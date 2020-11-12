wrestling / News

Various News: Eddie Kingston Doing Commentary on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, More Names Set For GCW Las Vegas Show

November 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Kingston

– Eddie Kingston will be making a commentary table appearance as his allies face off on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that Kingston will do commentary for the Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix set for tonight’s show:

– GCW has announced that Jordan Oliver and Blake Christian are set to appear at their ‘Slime Season’ show on December 5th in Las Vegas, Nevada:

