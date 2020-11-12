Various News: Eddie Kingston Doing Commentary on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, More Names Set For GCW Las Vegas Show

– Eddie Kingston will be making a commentary table appearance as his allies face off on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced that Kingston will do commentary for the Penta El Zero M vs. Rey Fenix set for tonight’s show:

It's a rematch from the AEW World Title Eliminator Quarterfinals. Brother vs. Brother. @PENTAELZEROM vs. @ReyFenixMx 2 with Eddie Kingston (@MadKing1981) calling the action. Watch #AEWDynamite TONIGHT at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/b9z1ahKtCr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 11, 2020

– GCW has announced that Jordan Oliver and Blake Christian are set to appear at their ‘Slime Season’ show on December 5th in Las Vegas, Nevada:

*12/5 Vegas Update!* Just Added: BLAKE CHRISTIAN comes to VEGAS for Slime Season! Plus:

Fatu

Bey

Swann

RSP

Dickinson

Kikutaro Get Tix:https://t.co/bCI22O1xjK GCW presents

Slime Season

Sat 12/5 – 7pm

Meet LV – Las Vegas Streaming LIVE on @FiteTV! 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/2zcfDTX7ZE — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 11, 2020