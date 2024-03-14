Eddie Kingston Recalls Trying To Chris Jericho On Fire At AEW Double Or Nothing 2022

Eddie Kingston nearly torched Chris Jericho at AEW Double Or Nothing 2022, and he recently looked back at that moment. The fire moment came during the Anarchy in the Arena match at the 2022 AEW PPV, and saw Kingston go after Jericho with a gas can before Bryan Danielson stoppd him. Kingston spoke with WrestlingNews.co’s Steve Fall and during the conversation he was asked about that moment.

“Yeah, Jericho,” Kingston recalled (per Fightful). “I was trying to set Jericho on fire. I don’t think anybody would have missed him. At least twice a day, someone thinks about that. At least twice. It runs through my head at least once, where I’m like, ‘Man, I was really close to setting him on fire. That would have been fun.’”

He continued, “Maybe the pay-per-view buys would have went up afterwards, like, ‘Hey, did you see Chris Jericho get set on fire by Eddie Kingston?’ If they’re like, ‘No, oh, I gotta order it.'”

Kingston is set to team with PAC and Penta El Zero Miedo against The Elite at tonight’s AEW Dynamite.