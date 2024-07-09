Eddie Kingston Undergoes Surgery For Torn ACL

Following his defeat to Gabe Kidd in a No Rope Last Man Standing match at NJPW Resurgence, Eddie Kingston was confronted by Jack Perry, leading to a surprise attack from The Young Bucks. The AEW EVPs took out Kingston using the EVP trigger.

As seen below in an Instagram post, Kingston announced today that he underwent surgery for a torn ACL. As a result, Kingston could be sidelined for up to ten months after his surgery.

He wrote in the caption, “Well it’s done. So what up!”

We wish him a speedy recovery.