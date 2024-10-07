wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston Says He Feels No Stress When Wrestling in Japan
October 7, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with the DAVINci Report (via Wrestling Inc), Eddie Kingston spoke about his time in Japan last year for the NJPW G1 Climax tournament and why he feels more at peace there.
He said: “I don’t know if I was, in another life, born in Japan or something. I don’t know. I just feel — the best way I can put it to someone is, I feel no stress. It was the first time I didn’t get angry for like 30 days when I was there, I felt like I could breathe in Japan.”
He also picked his matches with Shingo Takagi and Tomohiro Ishii as his best of that run.
