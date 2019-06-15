Edge and Christian Name The Sweatiest Superstars They’ve Faced

In the latest episode of E & C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Edge and Christian were asked about some of the sweatiest wrestlers they’ve ever been in the ring with, and names like Mark Henry and Dustin Rhodes both came up. Rhodes in particular was mentioned due to the PVC suit he wore as Goldust. Here are highlights:

Christian on Shane McMahon being sweaty: “Yeah, Shane’s sweaty. But when you get out there underneath those lights and you’re wearing leather jackets and stuff, I’m not gonna lie. It’s fucking hot. You get moist very very quickly. You start pitting right away, you get the back sweats, you sweat. [Edge: But why ‘moist’?] Because that’s what it is. That’s what happens when the water comes out of your pores.”

Christian on the sweatiest people he’s wrestled: “Eric Young. Eric Young was a pretty sweaty guy. Is a pretty sweaty guy. Mark Henry’s pretty sweaty. Whenever I wrestled Mark, whenever I’d hit him with a chop or I’d punch him and he did that hair flick and you’d just see all that…it was a good visual. ”

Edge on who else is sweaty: “Yeah, I was gonna say Mark Henry. And I remember man, bless his heart, Dustin [Rhodes] with that full body PVC [suit]. Man I felt so bad for him in that thing because you could…I remember working him and seeing him turn his head and steam coming out of it. You talk about it being hot out there in jeans and a jacket, well imagine a PVC suit that doesn’t breathe at all. And I literally saw like…you know when you’re sweating pretty good and you’re in one of those like, old arenas, and you can see the steam coming off you, right? Well it came out of his suit. It was crazy.”

If you use any quotes, please credit E & C’s Pod of Awesomeness with an h/t to 411mania.com.