Various News: Edge & Christian Reunite At NHL Game, Impact Releases Rosemary Featurette
– Edge and Christian reunited at an NHL playoff game on Monday. The longtime tag team partners attended Game Four of the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning series, as you can see below:
– Impact Wrestling has released Fight Network’s video diary for Rosemary. You can see the video below, described as follows:
For the first time, Rosemary chronicles the early part of her career and shares personal details of her struggles with injuries, mental health and finding the right path in today’s pro wrestling landscape.
