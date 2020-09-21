wrestling / News
Edge Designed His Own Rated R Championship But Was Shot Down
If you thought Edge looked weird when he had a ‘Spinner’ Championship during his feud with John Cena, you’re not alone; Edge did too and tried to design his own title. On the latest episode of WWE Untold, the Rated R Superstar talked about how he tried to design his own title when he won it from John Cena but was shot down. You can check out the video, which includes Edge’s design for the title, and his comments below:
“I hated the spinner belts. Despised them. When they approached me and said, ‘We’re going to do a Rated R Championship’ I was like, ‘Right, let me get to work.’ I got home and drew up this beautiful championship. I mean, this thing was badass. And then I show up and they’re like, ‘Well no, we’re just going to put your logo in.’ It’s like, “That’s it?’ Because Edge wouldn’t want a spinner belt. That, to me, is the one championship that needs to look like a championship. Not like somebody’s hub caps.”
Edge pitched his own Rated R WWE Championship, but got turned down and they just added the Rated R logo on the spinner belt #WWEUntold pic.twitter.com/35c4XOhvJP
— Sasha Banks ̶S̶i̶t̶h̶ Simp Lord (@TheNextBlGThing) September 20, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses Bobby Heenan’s Legacy In Wrestling, What Today’s Generation Of Wrestlers Can Learn From Heenan
- Bruce Prichard On Chris Masters vs. Shawn Michaels At Unforgiven 2005, Why Masters Didn’t Accomplish More With WWE
- Bret Hart Recalls Montreal Screwjob, Explains Why He Would Never Have Been In On It
- Rob Van Dam on How John Cena Adapted to the Crowd at ECW One Night Stand 2006