Edge Designed His Own Rated R Championship But Was Shot Down

If you thought Edge looked weird when he had a ‘Spinner’ Championship during his feud with John Cena, you’re not alone; Edge did too and tried to design his own title. On the latest episode of WWE Untold, the Rated R Superstar talked about how he tried to design his own title when he won it from John Cena but was shot down. You can check out the video, which includes Edge’s design for the title, and his comments below:

“I hated the spinner belts. Despised them. When they approached me and said, ‘We’re going to do a Rated R Championship’ I was like, ‘Right, let me get to work.’ I got home and drew up this beautiful championship. I mean, this thing was badass. And then I show up and they’re like, ‘Well no, we’re just going to put your logo in.’ It’s like, “That’s it?’ Because Edge wouldn’t want a spinner belt. That, to me, is the one championship that needs to look like a championship. Not like somebody’s hub caps.”