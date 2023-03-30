– During a recent interview SportsNet 590 The Fan, WWE Hall of Famer Edge spoke about how being a dad is his favorite job and being a father to his daughters. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Edge on the one thing he doesn’t enjoy about wrestling: “The one thing I never enjoyed was the road. I can do it, I can do it with my eyes closed, but I would much prefer to be sitting on my deck and watching the sunset with my girls, and putting them to bed than anything else.”

On how being a dad is his favorite job: “If I could wrestle and be home every night, I could do it, I feel like I could do it my body feels great. Next week I fly out on Wednesday and I don’t get home until Monday and I know the girls will be bummed. They like having dad around, and moms and dads bring different things to the table … my most enjoyable job is being a dad.”