UPDATE: PWInsider reports that after being removed from WWE’s internal roster earlier, Edge is back on the internal roster after a fashion. The report notes that Edge was added back onto the internal rosters not as an active performer, but instead on a “miscellaneous” talent list for personalities who are signed but not actively working for the company. He is not listed on either the Raw or Smackdown roster.

The internal list that Edge is on also includes the likes of Steve Austin, Big E., Undertaker, Titus O’Neill and Braun Strowman as well as others — in other words, talents who are connected to the company but are either not active performers or are injured.

ORIGINAL: PWInsider reports that WWE Hall of Famer and former World Champion Edge, aka Adam Copeland, has been removed from the company’s internal roster. The report also notes that there is a belief among “certain circles” that the wrestler is heading to AEW.

Currently, Edge is still listed on WWE.com as part of the SmackDown roster, but he’s reportedly said to no longer be listed as an active talent for the company. Ahead of his match with Sheamus in Toronto on WWE SmackDown last month, the R-Rated Superstar revealed that it was the last match on his WWE contract. After that, the Hall of Famer stated that his WWE contract expires at the end of this month.

Additionally, addressing rumors of his future in wrestling, Edge noted that there was a contract extension for WWE that was waiting for him if he opted to sign it, saying, “I have a contract extension sitting in my inbox. I just don’t know what to do. The first time I had to retire, it was forced. This time, the choice in my lap, it’s a lot harder.”

Whether or not Edge signs with AEW remains to be seen.