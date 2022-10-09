Edge Succumbs to The Judgment Day, Forced to Say ‘I Quit’ at WWE Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)

– Despite a valiant effort, Edge was not able to overcome the sinister depths of The Judgment Day tonight at WWE Extreme Rules. In his I Quit Match against Finn Balor, the WWE Hall of Famer was ultimately forced to say “I Quit” after the other Judgment Day members interfered and threatened Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix.

During the match, the other members of The Judgment Day interfered, and Rhea Ripley handcuffed Edge to the ring ropes. Later, Rey Mysterio and Beth Phoenix came out to help even the odds. However, Dominik Mysterio took out his father. Phoenix brawled it out with Ripley and got the key to the handcuffs, unlocking her husband from the shackles.

However, just as Edge was about to put Balor in a submission hold, it was again a numbers game with The Judgment Day, after Ripley knocked out Pheonix using some brass knuckles. With the Judgment Day members holding onto Edge, they threatened him to say “I Quit,” otherwise, Ripley would deliver a Conchairto to Edge’s wife.

That coercion was enough to get Edge to say the words to spare his wife from danger. However, Ripley still delivered the Conchairto to an unconscious Phoenix. And so, The Judgment Day was victorious, leaving Edge and Mysterio in the ring as they checked on Beth Phoenix, with other ringside officials coming in for assistance.

You can view some clips, images, and highlights from the match below. You can follow along with our live coverage of Extreme Rules here.