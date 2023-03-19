Effy On Why His First Big Gay Brunch Shows Didn’t Have Brunches, Says One Is Coming This Year

Effy’s Big Gay Brunch shows were originally lacking in brunch, and he says this year will have a big one. The latest iteration of indie star’s show returns for GCW’s The Collective over WrestleMania weekend, and Effy spoke with Fightful’s Indied Podcast to explain why there was a lack of breakfast/lunch up for the first few events.

“The first Brunch, no, because it was COVID and I’m not serving food in COVID,” Effy said. “The second Brunch, no, because it was in Florida and it was a mess. The third Brunch in Chicago, barely, because I picked up catering at McDonald’s. I said to Brett (Lauderdale), ‘If I have to get catering at McDonald’s at 1 AM, I’m going to be pissed.’ After WarGames, at 1 AM, catering at McDonald’s. We still had brunch. We ended up raising about $1000 for charity just through that breakfast food.”

He continued, “When we finally came to Dallas, there was food served in the venue, which gave me hope, because I didn’t have to do the serving. In Chicago, we actually got someone to come in, Megan, who is a teacher in the Chicago area, to come in and do brunch with Bussy biscuits and all sorts of stuff. Now, at the Ukranian Cultural Center, they serve the best Mexican food in that whole area of the city and they are specifically going to be doing Mexican breakfast food, Mexican tacos and burritos for the brunch. As I did in Chicago, we are going to have Allie teach them how to make mimosas.”

Effy’s Big Gay Brunch takes place on April 1st in Los Angeles as part of The Collective.