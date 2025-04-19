wrestling / News

EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 10 Results: Effy Defends GCW World Title, More

April 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Effy's Big Gay Brunch 10 Image Credit: WWE

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held the event Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 10 earlier today at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Sandra Moone def. Anton Voorhees and Brooke Havok and Jai Vidal and Jamie Lynn Senegal and Vipress
* Aaron Rourke def. Rico Gonzalez
* Parrow def. Brick Savage and Max The Impaler and Zeeko
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Kidd Bandit
* Adriel Noctis, Angelo Carter, CPA, Keita Murray & Marco Mayur def. Hunter Gallagher, Papa Jace, Randy Myers, Steven Crowe & Zaye Perez
* Abadon def. Sonny Kiss
* GCW World Champion: Effy (c) def. Dark Sheik

