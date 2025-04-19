EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 10 Results: Effy Defends GCW World Title, More

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held the event Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 10 earlier today at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Sandra Moone def. Anton Voorhees and Brooke Havok and Jai Vidal and Jamie Lynn Senegal and Vipress

* Aaron Rourke def. Rico Gonzalez

* Parrow def. Brick Savage and Max The Impaler and Zeeko

* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Kidd Bandit

* Adriel Noctis, Angelo Carter, CPA, Keita Murray & Marco Mayur def. Hunter Gallagher, Papa Jace, Randy Myers, Steven Crowe & Zaye Perez

* Abadon def. Sonny Kiss

* GCW World Champion: Effy (c) def. Dark Sheik

SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK#EFFYBGBX pic.twitter.com/mMHgijc4sr — Ally Nicole (@allynicole456) April 19, 2025