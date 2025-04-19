wrestling / News
EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch 10 Results: Effy Defends GCW World Title, More
Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) held the event Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 10 earlier today at Pearl Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Sandra Moone def. Anton Voorhees and Brooke Havok and Jai Vidal and Jamie Lynn Senegal and Vipress
* Aaron Rourke def. Rico Gonzalez
* Parrow def. Brick Savage and Max The Impaler and Zeeko
* Zack Sabre Jr. def. Kidd Bandit
* Adriel Noctis, Angelo Carter, CPA, Keita Murray & Marco Mayur def. Hunter Gallagher, Papa Jace, Randy Myers, Steven Crowe & Zaye Perez
* Abadon def. Sonny Kiss
* GCW World Champion: Effy (c) def. Dark Sheik
SAY IT LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK#EFFYBGBX pic.twitter.com/mMHgijc4sr
— Ally Nicole (@allynicole456) April 19, 2025
Just so proud of @kiddbanditpro, man#EffyBGBX pic.twitter.com/ibyghylLfn
— Jordan Castle (@jordanw_s) April 19, 2025
Eeee @Rico94Gonzalez i still need my street tacos haha. Love youuuu #EffyBGBX pic.twitter.com/pKAdL9g12p
— 👑𝕼𝖚𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖔𝖋 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝕴𝖓𝖉𝖎𝖊𝖘📝 Tiffany👑 (@QueenOfTheIndie) April 19, 2025
Helluva match between @kiddbanditpro and @zacksabrejr just now! #effybgbx pic.twitter.com/HeDs310XOg
— Steve Lawlis (@stevelawlis) April 19, 2025
👀 @_VIPRESS #EffyBGBX pic.twitter.com/JX0DzJe1wJ
— Karnage (@Karnage312) April 19, 2025