Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 8 Results: Mace & Mansoor In Action, More

Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 8 took place on Saturday night with Mace and Mansoor competing, plus more. You can see the full results from the Tampa, Florida show below, per Fightful:

* Keita Murray def. Noah Veil

* CREEPS def. The Runway

* Rico Gonzalez def. Jai Vidal

* Saraya Saber def. Josh Locke, Kaitlyn Marie, Kaydin Pierre, Ron Bass Jr. and Sigrid Daughter Of Tyr

* Billy Dixon def. MaidKIRA (aka AKIRA)

* Parrow def. Karam

* Dark Sheik def. Che Monet

* Sawyer Wreck def. Lindsay Snow

* BUSSY def. Mace & Mansoor