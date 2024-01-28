wrestling / News
Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 8 Results: Mace & Mansoor In Action, More
Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 8 took place on Saturday night with Mace and Mansoor competing, plus more. You can see the full results from the Tampa, Florida show below, per Fightful:
* Keita Murray def. Noah Veil
* CREEPS def. The Runway
* Rico Gonzalez def. Jai Vidal
* Saraya Saber def. Josh Locke, Kaitlyn Marie, Kaydin Pierre, Ron Bass Jr. and Sigrid Daughter Of Tyr
* Billy Dixon def. MaidKIRA (aka AKIRA)
* Parrow def. Karam
* Dark Sheik def. Che Monet
* Sawyer Wreck def. Lindsay Snow
* BUSSY def. Mace & Mansoor
YOU WILL BELIEVE A BASS CAN FLY. #EffyBGB8 pic.twitter.com/T8S4bOnYl7
— WNRN Internet Championship (@InternetTitle) January 27, 2024
They have been doing this for 59 minutes #EffyBGB8 @suavemansoor @GREATBLACKOTAKU pic.twitter.com/bJDn6kTi5P
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) January 27, 2024
this is too much #EffyBGB8 @EFFYlives @AllieKATCH pic.twitter.com/G9qKmb2XzN
— RydeenBomb (@RydeenBomb) January 27, 2024
