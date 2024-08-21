wrestling / News
Eight-Man Tag Match, More Set for this Week’s ROH TV
– Ring of Honor confirmed multiple matchups for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and The Von Erichs will team up against The Undisputed Kingdom in an eight-man tag team match. Tony Nese also faces Lio Rush, and more. Here’s the ROH TV lineup:
* Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich & Ross Von Erich) vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) & Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)
* Atlantis Jr., Serpentico & Fuego Del Sol vs. Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona)
* Jacoby Watts & Nick Comorotto vs. Cool Hand Ang & Daddy Magic
* Tony Nese vs. Lio Rush
* Angelico vs. Aaron Solo
* Tiara James vs. Marina Shafir
* Trish Adora in action
* EJ Nduka in action
* Abadon in action
* Komander in action
* MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) in action
#ROH World 6-Man Tag Champs @MarshallVonEric, @RossVonErich, @dustinrhodes & #ROH World Tag Team Champ @sammyguevara seek revenge after last weeks attack as they face @MattTaven, @RealMikeBennett, @SilverNumber1 & @YTAlexReynolds!
📺 #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/hJcVa1QvgF
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 21, 2024
💋 Tips will be touched 👈 MxM Collection @suavemansoor & @GREATBLACKOTAKU will be in action on "Runway Of Honor" tomorrow night!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/BXD5gIJvZG
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 21, 2024
He is THE JUDGE as @EjTheJudge returns to singles competition TOMORROW NIGHT!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/axR9WnMrN9
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 21, 2024
.@TheAngeloParker RETURNS to ROH as he reunites with @theDaddyMagic to face @Mr_Freakbeast & @thejacobywatts!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/QgFVWLMVtn
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 21, 2024
"The Problem" @MarinaShafir will be in action as she takes on the returning @iamtiarajames!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/4bQXhaq80A
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 21, 2024
.@KomandercrMX IS BACK as he will be in singles action TOMORROW NIGHT!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN 7/6c pic.twitter.com/PB4ZjW7yiH
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 21, 2024
He is THE JUDGE as @EjTheJudge returns to singles competition TOMORROW NIGHT!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/axR9WnMrN9
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 21, 2024
.@aaron_solo_ returns to Ring of Honor as he enters a PURE RULES MATCH against @Angelico_AEW!
📺 Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxqvDf 7/6c pic.twitter.com/CuiG8MFPAX
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 21, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls The Shockmaster’s Failed WCW Debut
- Bret Hart Pushes Back On People Saying Vince McMahon Had ‘No Other Option’ In Montreal Screwjob
- Hulk Hogan Takes Shot At Kamala Harris’ Heritage In Video From Beer Event
- Ted DiBiase Recalls Wrestling Randy Savage at WWE WrestleMania 4, Dealing with Savage