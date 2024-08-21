wrestling / News

Eight-Man Tag Match, More Set for this Week’s ROH TV

August 21, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH TV - Undisputed Kingdom vs Dustin Rhodes Von Erichs Image Credit: ROH

– Ring of Honor confirmed multiple matchups for this week’s edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and The Von Erichs will team up against The Undisputed Kingdom in an eight-man tag team match. Tony Nese also faces Lio Rush, and more. Here’s the ROH TV lineup:

* Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara & The Von Erichs (Marshall Von Erich & Ross Von Erich) vs. Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) & Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)
* Atlantis Jr., Serpentico & Fuego Del Sol vs. Cage of Agony (Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, & Toa Liona)
* Jacoby Watts & Nick Comorotto vs. Cool Hand Ang & Daddy Magic
* Tony Nese vs. Lio Rush
* Angelico vs. Aaron Solo
* Tiara James vs. Marina Shafir
* Trish Adora in action
* EJ Nduka in action
* Abadon in action
* Komander in action
* MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) in action

