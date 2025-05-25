May 25, 2025 | Posted by

– Tony Khan confirmed an eight-man tag team bout for the AEW Double or Nothing 2025 Buy-In pre-show. The match features Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, and CRU vs. AR Fox, Bandido, Komander, and Hologram.

Tony Khan wrote, “Buy In: AEW Double or Nothing LIVE before #AEWDoN TONIGHT 8 Man Tag Match RPG Vice @trentylocks + @azucarroc CRU @IAmLioRush + @ActionAndretti vs @AEWHologram @KomandercrMX @ARealFoxx + ROH World Champion @bandidowrestler Watch AEW on X + @SportsonPrime 6:30ET/3:30PT TONIGHT!”