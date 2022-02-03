EJ Nduka Trained With Santos Escobar to Prepare For MLW Azteca

EJ Nduka has revealed that he worked with one of NXT’s top stars to prepare for MLW Azteca in Santos Escobar. Nduka spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:

On training with Santos Escobar for MLW Azteca: “So I never like to go into any situation underprepared, that’s just the way I am. So, in the PC there’s not a lot of luchador coaches but we have a lot of luchadors, though. So I reached out to Escobar, my boy Santos, I reached out to him. We went out and met up at a private ring and we did it a couple of times and he taught me a lot about the basing, different move sets, different spots, what to look out for, and that helped me tremendously.”

On Esocbar: “He’s one of the greatest in the industry right now, he’s been holding down NXT for a while. That man is main event talent, just for him to be reciprocal, and whenever I hit him up, he’s always very helping. So, he was able to meet up with me and we met over the course of several days and just kept training. When I went out to Mexico, he was one of the people I was constantly in contact with, just shooting ideas off with him.”

On working with talent at the WWE Performance Center: “When I was down there, I came in, Santos Escobar, I came in with Austin Theory. I came in with some of these people that you see on TV now who are incredible athletes. So, after class, I wasn’t just sitting around and going home. I would stay after and work with Santos Escobar, I would work with the Austin Theorys, and I would just kind of pick their minds.

“Because they’re at where I want to be, I knew that I couldn’t do what everyone else was doing and expect a different result. I want to be the greatest and I have said it over and over. So I took the steps so that when I am in the ring. I know I am prepared because I have worked with some of the best in the business.”