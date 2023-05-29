wrestling / News
El Desperado Set For GCW Tournament Of Survival 8
NJPW’s El Desperado is heading to GCW for their Tournament Of Survival 8. GCW announced on Monday that Desperado is the latest entrant in the tournament, which takes place on June 3rd.
Desperado joins a field that includes Rina Yamashita, Tomoya Hirata, Toru Sugiura, Joey Janela, Sawyer Wreck, Kasey Kirk, John Wayne Murdoch, Ciclope, Matt Tremont, Miedo Extremo, and Green Phantom. The show takes place in Atlantic City and airs on FITE+.
