wrestling / News
El Grande Americano Defeats Rey Fenix at Wrestlemania 41 With Help From Metal Plate
Both El Grande Americano and Rey Fenix made their debuts at WWE Wrestlemania 41, but it was Americano that got the win. The luchador put a metal plate in his mask, which caused Rey Fenix to hurt his foot after kicking him in the face. Fenix then got hit with a normal headbutt and a flying headbutt for Americano to secure his victory. Fenix was a last-minute replacement for Rey Mysterio, who was pulled due to an injury. Vikingo aided Fenix after the match.
Meanwhile, Chad Gable was not booked at all for this weekend.
