El Hijo del Fantasma Wasn’t Supposed To Be In WWE As A Masked Wrestler

During last night’s episode of NXT, there was a promo for the upcoming debut of El Hijo del Fantasma, who will be part of the interim cruiserweight title tournament. His first opponent will be Jack Gallagher.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Fantasma was never intended to come in as a masked wrestler. Even though Fantasma (real name Jorge Bolly) speaks perfect English, he actually did the promo for NXT in Spanish.

Bolly appeared at NXT live events back in February under his real name, teaming with Raul Mendoza.