WWE News: Promo For Debut Of El Hijo del Fantasma, Akira Tozawa Praised After NXT, Synopsis For Tonight’s Total Bellas
– WWE has released a promo for the upcoming NXT debut of El Hijo del Fantasma, who will take on Jack Gallagher as part of the interim Cruiserweight title tournament next week.
– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas: “Brie and Nicole’s decision to visit their father in Mexicali forces their mother, Kathy, to come to terms with one of the darkest parts of her family’s past; Nicole and Brie take Artem on a tour of their hometown.”
– After his victory over Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott during last night’s episode of NXT, Akira Tozawa was praised by his co-workers on Twitter.
205 OG @TozawaAkira! One of the best going today, hands down. https://t.co/yyKbe5lbfT
— Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) April 16, 2020
Amazing how effective @TozawaAkira can be when he isn't focused on chanting… @WWENXT
— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) April 16, 2020
