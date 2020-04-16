WWE News: Promo For Debut Of El Hijo del Fantasma, Akira Tozawa Praised After NXT, Synopsis For Tonight’s Total Bellas

– WWE has released a promo for the upcoming NXT debut of El Hijo del Fantasma, who will take on Jack Gallagher as part of the interim Cruiserweight title tournament next week.

– Here’s a synopsis for tonight’s episode of Total Bellas: “Brie and Nicole’s decision to visit their father in Mexicali forces their mother, Kathy, to come to terms with one of the darkest parts of her family’s past; Nicole and Brie take Artem on a tour of their hometown.”

– After his victory over Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott during last night’s episode of NXT, Akira Tozawa was praised by his co-workers on Twitter.

205 OG @TozawaAkira! One of the best going today, hands down. https://t.co/yyKbe5lbfT — Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) April 16, 2020