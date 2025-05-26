El Phantasmo Says Nipple-Twisting Spot at AEW Forbidden Door 2022 Was Sting’s Idea

During their match at AEW Forbidden Door, there was a moment in which El Phantasmo and Sting twisted each other’s nipples. During an interview with The Wrestling Classic (via Fightful), Phantasmo revealed that the spot was actually Sting’s idea. The match saw Phantasmo teaming with the Young Bucks against Sting, Darby Allin and Shingo Takagi.

He said: “That’s also surreal as well (sharing the ring with Sting). Who knew that would ever happen? And then, the first time you’re meeting him, you’re like, well — I was in the BULLET CLUB back then so, ‘I do this thing where I twist people’s nipples and I think it’d be funny if you no-sell it’ and he was like, ‘That’s a good idea,’ and then he walks away and then he comes back 20 minutes later and he’s like, ‘Hey, you know what? I think I should do it back to you’ and then you’re like, ‘Yeah, Sting, you definitely should twist my nipples.’ That’s what people will talk about and remember. No one cares about doing head flips and all that stuff, Sting. Jump off the stage and twist my nipples… That’s surreal.“