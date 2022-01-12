wrestling / News
Elektra Lopez Costs Xyon Quinn Match Against Santos Escobar on WWE NXT
Elektra Lopez’s allegiance is established, as she turned on Xyon Quinn in his match against Santos Escobar on NXT. Tuesday night’s show saw Quinn and Escobar go one-on-one in the ring, with Lopez having promised to leave with the winner.
Toward the end of the match the battle went outside the ring, with Lopez nearby. Lopez blocked Quinn from throwing Quinn into the ringpost but when Quinn got the advantage, she distracted him with a look. He turned away and got a low blow kick for his troubles. Escobar hit the Phantom Driver in the ring for the win.
Now what's this all about?#WWENXT @EscobarWWE @XyonQuinnWWE @elektralopezwwe pic.twitter.com/8NYwe1JQAg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 12, 2022
I guess we know where @elektralopezwwe's true loyalties lie. #WWENXT @XyonQuinnWWE @EscobarWWE pic.twitter.com/mbPeHAnx6U
— WWE (@WWE) January 12, 2022
👊 #LegadoDelFantasma 👊#WWENXT @EscobarWWE @elektralopezwwe @RaulMendozaWWE @joaquinwilde_ pic.twitter.com/TuLtywWblA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 12, 2022
