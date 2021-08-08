Eli Isom Remembers Not Liking John Cena When He Was A Kid

In an interview with Love Wrestling’s Spencer Love (via Fightful, ROH’s Eli Isom spoke about booing John Cena at WWE events when he was a kid and now his mother didn’t approve of it. Here are highlights:

On thinking of his late mother when he wrestles: “So the fact that I even get to wrestle, it’s really a blessing. It really is. The fact that my mom was the reason for that just means everything to me. Every time I go out and I wrestle, I make it a point to try to have the best match that I can, because hopefully she’s watching down and I would hate to give her a bad performance!”

On John Cena: “In terms of John Cena, you know, I’ve grown to appreciate John Cena. But when I was a kid… I remember one time, in particular, we went to a RAW. We were up in the top section, and John Cena had come out and I was booing him like no other. I was just like ‘boo! Get out of here!… Which was uncommon, because I was like a 10, 13-year-old kid, so most kids my age, they love John Cena. I was just booing him, blah, blah, blah. Then, I felt a nudge on my back and I kind of went over the rail. I was like, ‘Whoa, what’s going on?’ I looked around, and it was my mom. And she was like, ‘you do that one more time, we’re leaving!’ I was like ‘all right, all right, fine!'”