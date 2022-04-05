wrestling / News
Elias Confronts Kevin Owens In WWE Return, Says He’s Elias’ Younger Brother Ezekiel
Elias made his return to WWE Raw on Monday – sorry, I mean to say his younger brother Ezekiel did. Monday night’s show saw Owens come out to take issue with his loss to Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, saying it shouldn’t count for a few reasons.
That brought out a man who looked like Elias probably does if he shaved and cleaned up his look in general. Owens questioned if it was Elias and the man proclaimed that he was Elias’ younger brother Ezekiel, then called Owens a liar. Owens told Ezekiel that he had 10 seconds to leave the ring and counted down. When Ezekiel didn’t leave, Owens did.
Elias has not been seen on WWE TV since August, when he declared that “Elias is dead” in a vignette.
