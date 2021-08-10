Elias Declares That His Persona is Dead On This Week’s WWE Raw (Clip)

It appears that Elias is going through a change, as he declared his persona ‘dead’ on this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Elias appear in a vignette where he walked up to a fire somewhere in the woods at night as clips of his past exploits played. Elias then threw his guitar in the fire and a voiceover from him said, “WWE stood for ‘Walk With Elias.’ But Elias is dead.” Elias then walked away from the fire.

You can see the vignette below. Elias last competed in his Symphony of Destruction match against Jaxson Ryder on the July 19th Raw, which he lost.