Ember Moon and Bayley Face The Riott Squad at The Shield’s Final Chapter (Pics, Video)
– Ember Moon and Bayley teamed up for the second time in a week, taking on the Riott Squad at The Shield’s Final Chapter. You can see pics and video from the match, which saw Moon and Bayley pick up the win via an Eclipse on Ruby Riott.
Our full coverage of the show is here.
Name this band. ⬇️ #ShieldsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/JbCw00FLGJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 22, 2019
It's @WWEEmberMoon & @itsBayleyWWE vs. @SarahLoganWWE & @RubyRiottWWE, and it's happening RIGHT NOW on @WWENetwork! #ShieldsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/7ZYRhOBBiX
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 22, 2019
VINTAGE @itsBayleyWWE! #ShieldsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/wrkDZnLgY8
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 22, 2019
Back and forth action as @itsBayleyWWE & @WWEEmberMoon team up to take on the #RiottSquad! #ShieldsFinalChapter @RubyRiottWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce @sarahloganwwe pic.twitter.com/JN3ZRM5l5i
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2019
🤗🌙@itsBayleyWWE & @WWEEmberMoon stand tall tonight! #ShieldsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/ZA2OgnOhcE
— WWE (@WWE) April 22, 2019
YOU'RE OUTTA HERE, @YaOnlyLivvOnce! #ShieldsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/5bL5PBhHYO
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 22, 2019
Whatcha doin' there, @YaOnlyLivvOnce? 👀#ShieldsFinalChapter pic.twitter.com/wyqhCfhQrb
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 22, 2019
