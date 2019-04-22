wrestling / News

Ember Moon and Bayley Face The Riott Squad at The Shield’s Final Chapter (Pics, Video)

April 21, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ember Moon Bayley The Shield's FInal Chapter

– Ember Moon and Bayley teamed up for the second time in a week, taking on the Riott Squad at The Shield’s Final Chapter. You can see pics and video from the match, which saw Moon and Bayley pick up the win via an Eclipse on Ruby Riott.

