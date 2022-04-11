Enjoy Wrestling Renegade Results 4.9.22: Enjoy Championship Defended, More

Enjoy Wrestling held their Renegade show on Saturday night, with MV Young defending the Enjoy Championship and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* Trish Adora def. Alec Price

* Violence Is Forever def. The Kings Of The District

* Edith Surreal def. Zicky Dice

* The Rip City Shooters def. Billy Dixon & Erica Leigh, MSP, and The Production

* Lee Moriarty def. Mike Bailey

It's so freaking great to be in attendance for a @theleemoriarty match again! It's been way too long my friend @EnjoyWrestle #EnjoyRenegade pic.twitter.com/LhsqMV7sSu — Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) April 10, 2022

* Enjoy Championship Match: MV Young def. JD Drake