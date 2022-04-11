wrestling / News
Enjoy Wrestling Renegade Results 4.9.22: Enjoy Championship Defended, More
Enjoy Wrestling held their Renegade show on Saturday night, with MV Young defending the Enjoy Championship and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* Trish Adora def. Alec Price
* Violence Is Forever def. The Kings Of The District
King of Pittsburgh.#EnjoyRenegade pic.twitter.com/80WOXHGSxw
— Enjoy Wrestling (@EnjoyWrestle) April 10, 2022
* Edith Surreal def. Zicky Dice
* The Rip City Shooters def. Billy Dixon & Erica Leigh, MSP, and The Production
* Lee Moriarty def. Mike Bailey
Insane. Last night's match between @theleemoriarty and @SpeedballBailey was 🔥🔥🔥#EnjoyRenegade @EnjoyWrestle pic.twitter.com/fl7jglQ77R
— AJ Small (@ajsmall37) April 10, 2022
It's so freaking great to be in attendance for a @theleemoriarty match again! It's been way too long my friend @EnjoyWrestle #EnjoyRenegade pic.twitter.com/LhsqMV7sSu
— Matt (@TruePrinceOfPro) April 10, 2022
* Enjoy Championship Match: MV Young def. JD Drake
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton On His Reaction To Triple H’s Retirement, Being Triple H’s Last Singles Match In WWE
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon’s Potential Succession Plan For WWE, Possibility Of WWE Sale
- Notes on Upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event & Sunday Night Stunner Shows
- WWE Main Roster Talent Earn At least $250,000 Annually, According to Triple H