Episode Titles Announced For WWE Ruthless Aggression Season Two
November 17, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has announced some episode titles for the second season of their Ruthless Aggression series. As you can see below, the following episodes are set to premiere on November 21st and 22nd on Peacock and WWE Network:
November 21st:
* “Hollywood Rock”
November 22nd:
* “Innovations”
* “The First Revolution”
* “The Resurrection of Shawn Michaels”
* “Securing the Future”
Mark your calendars. 🗓#RuthlessAggression @peacockTV pic.twitter.com/7ZbVD4eweO
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 17, 2021
