Eric Bischoff Says He’s Never Met Anybody Who Smoked More Weed Than 2 Cold Scorpio

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff, Conrad Thompson asked Bischoff about why 2 Cold Scorpio was released by WCW in the week prior to Spring Stampede in 1994. Bischoff confirmed that Scorpio was released because he smoked too much marijuana.

“I don’t think I’ve ever met anybody who smoked more weed than 2 Cold Scorpio,” Bischoff said. “Maybe Rob Van Dam. I think Rob Van Dam might give him a run for his money. Look, he didn’t even try to hide it. And back in 1994, if you even put in just a little bit of effort, try to pretend, maybe, you weren’t smoking weed eight hours a day, you could probably get away with it. Drug testing was not really a very effective science in WCW at the time. And admittedly it was not, especially for marijuana, nobody had their sights set on anybody that smoked weed, but with Scorpio, you just, he’d be out in the parking lot smoking weed, he’d walk in to catering once he got to the building and he smelled like a cannabis factory, it just, we had to do it, we had to fire him. And it was too bad, because number one, I liked him, he was a cool guy, but he was an amazing, amazing performer, who had all the potential in the world, but we just couldn’t get him to put down the ganja.”

If using the above quote, please credit the 83 Weeks podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com.