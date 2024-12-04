Eric Bischoff Thinks AEW Using Costco Guys Is The Best Thing They’ve Done In Some Time

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about AEW using the Costco Guys with Big AJ for the Full Gear pre-show match and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On AEW using the Costco Guys: “It’s probably the best thing they’ve got going, or have had going in quite some time. Just in terms of energy and its virality is spreading around as you pointed out. You know, it’s interesting — and I didn’t watch the match, so I’m not going to comment on it. But I heard, like you did, from just about everybody that the match was really highly entertaining and overdelivered, which is awesome, and shout-out to everybody involved.”

On the AEW fanbase: “We talked on this show about how negative the AEW fan base is about this. And I saw that as well. And it’s unfortunate — you know, it paid off. So at the end of the day, everybody involved is only going to remember or react to how it felt when it was all over, and they probably have already forgotten about all the negative commentary going into it. But it points out something to me that, in the general way we’ve talked about, the AEW fan base is unique. It’s its own fanbase. I don’t believe there is a tremendous amount of crossover. There is some. I don’t know, I don’t want to guess, but I would imagine there’s at least 30 or 40% of the people that are die-hard AEW fans. And they’ll bury WWE all they can or want, but they still watch. But for the most part, I would say the majority of that audience probably doesn’t watch a lot of WWE. They are AEW fans.”

