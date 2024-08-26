Eric Bischoff Recalls Brokering Deal For 2003 WWE Girls Gone Wild PPV

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about being involved in the WWE Girls Gone Wild PPV.

This was a live PPV collaboration between the two companies in March 2003, taking place during spring break in South Padre Island, Texas. The event was never released on DVD. Host Jonathan Coachman would often interrupt any scenario or game that was about to go too far with anyone, including talent.

On his connections to Girls Gone Wild’s Joe Francis: “That was weird. I knew Joe Francis through Jason Hervey. Jason and Joe Francis knew each other. They’re similar in age; Joe was a Hollywood guy, Jason was a Hollywood guy. They ran into each other. Anyway, they became friends. I think Joe actually worked for Peter Guber over at Mandalay Entertainment. Jason was also an executive at Mandalay Entertainment, and that’s how they really became friends.

“Okay, now fast forward. I get to know Joe. He’s cranking out these Girls Gone Wild videos. He’s just printing money. I mean my God, that guy made a freaking fortune. We’re talking about tens and tens and tens of millions of dollars with his project Girls Gone Wild, before he started getting stupid and cratering himself.

On getting Francis and Vince McMahon talking: “I got to know Joe, and there was a rumor at the time that Hugh Hefner wanted to sell Playboy. Joe was interested. I heard — you know, I was out to lunch with Joe or in his office. Joe had the money, and Joe was interested in purchasing Playboy. I had heard that Vince McMahon was interested in Playboy. So I got Joe Francis and Vince McMahon together. Had a couple of different meetings, and then the idea came about is, ‘Look, Girls Gone Wild’s going to be down in South Padre Island,’ I think is where we were for that particular spring break. ‘We’re going to be doing this big thing, what if we create a pay-per-view and let WWE produce it?’ And all I did was connect the dots. I didn’t really have a hand in the production of the show. That was Kevin Dunn and the entire team. They brought the truck down, satellite trucks, big WWE truck, whole nine yards. Just like, you know, it went to an event, and Kevin Dunn took over the production of it, but I was the one that brokered the deal.”

