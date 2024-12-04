Eric Bischoff Discusses Overseeing MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot

– During an appearance on this week’s Under the Ring, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed his working on the upcoming MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot event Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Eric Bischoff on overseeing MLW One-Shot: “A couple things, really, and not necessarily in order. But any time I get an opportunity to go out in front of a live crowd and perform, it’s just fun, and I do miss it, to be really honest about it. It’s one of the things I miss. So that’s probably the first. But real close second is just the collaboration so far, and it’s limited. I’m coming in for one night. It’s not like I’m coming in and trying to have a major impact on the company.”

Bischoff on why he’s working on the event: “I’m coming in to be a part of something and to perhaps leave my finger prints on it in a way that people will recognize. I’m interested in working with some of the talent and perhaps trying to get a little bit more out of them than perhaps they’re used to, in the form of doing in-ring promos and backstage things just a little differently. Threading studies throughout the entire show I think is really important to a wrestling format, and I had a little bit of a hand in that for this episode coming up Thursday. So all those things kind of combined is just an overall positive vibe for me, and I’m having fun doing it, which was my intent going in.”

MLW: Eric Bischoff’s One-Shot is scheduled for Thursday, December 5 at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York.