Eric Bischoff Thinks Jeff Hardy Needs To Stay Away From Pro Wrestling

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how while he hopes The Hardy Boyz return to WWE one for a one-off match to end their careers, he thinks Jeff Hardy, who reportedly has his AEW contract expiring this Spring unless extra time due to time missed tacked onto it, should stop wrestling. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he thinks The Hardy Boyz will eventually return to WWE: “I’d like to see it, right? As a happy ending to an amazing journey and story, and two guys who have contributed a lot and made so many memorable moments. So the part of me that wants everything to be unicorns, sunshine, rainbows, and all that, I’d love to see that. Do I think it’ll happen? I think there’s a low probability. Do I see WWE or anybody else taking a chance on Jeff, given track record?

“And I’m a big supporter of Jeff, and I love Jeff, love his work. It is what it is, folks. And I think at some point in time, it’s fair to say the wrestling industry and the demands of it probably aren’t consistent with what Jeff needs in his life. And he’s done so much and accomplished so much, I’m sure he’s accumulated enough wealth to do smart things and good things and be healthy. And I don’t think Jeff Hardy going back to wrestling would any of those. Now, a one-off match? Maybe.”

On whether Jeff Hardy goes back to WWE: “I don’t think it’s a good idea. I don’t think it’s a good idea for Jeff to be working in AEW. Now it’s a little easier, because they’re not on the road other than television taping. Television production, I should say, it’s not a taping at least for Dynamite. I think Jeff would be better off away from it. It’s gonna be hard, because everybody that I’ve known to one degree or another has a very hard time forcing themselves [to retire from] the business. It becomes a part of who you are, a part of your DNA. When wrestlers say sometimes — too often — ‘Oh, it’s in my blood.’ For some wrestlers, that’s absolutely true in their minds. It’s in their DNA, it’s part of who they are. And giving it up or walking away from it is like walking away from part of yourself.

“Some people can handle it; some people look forward to it. Some people have a very difficult time with it and never really truly, truly adjust. I think perhaps Jeff is in the latter category. Don’t know, could be wrong. I hope I am. Spend some time with your kids, your wife. Appreciate what you’ve got, be grateful for what you’ve got, be grateful you could still walk with all the crazy stuff you put yourself through both recreationally and in the ring professionally. Be grateful for your health, and just look back and smile. That’d be my advice.”

