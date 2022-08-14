Eric Bischoff on His Optimism for WWE, Why He Stopped Having Hope for AEW

– While speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed Triple H taking charge as the head of creative for WWE, along with his current thoughts on AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bischoff on if he could ever see himself returning to WWE: “No, because there’s no need for me. What I have to contribute at this point is — we’re beginning to see on television. Maybe this is just me being so hyper-optimistic because the last 10 years of wrestling has bored the F outta me. I want to be excited about it. I want to be interested, I talked about it. I’ve been in the business for 35 years. Damn, I want to be excited about the business. But it’s just bored me to death for such a long time.”

Bischoff on why he threw in the towel with AEW: “I had a little bit of hope with AEW. I had some hope there. I thought, ‘Oh, man,’ I mean, up until probably six months ago, or eight months ago, I kind of threw in the towel because I started seeing the same pattern of whatever over and over again. I’d go, ‘Okay, something different, something different.’ But there’s been nothing different out of WWE either. I’ve been pretty critical of WWE as well. I make more headlines when I’m critical of AEW, but I’m actually just as critical of WWE. But now I’m seeing that, and maybe just because I’m getting a little bit of an indication that something really good is coming, I’m overly excited. But if I’m right, then what the hell would I have to contribute? But they don’t need me. That discipline and that story structure and a commitment to the format and episodic television is the one thing that separated me from everybody else that was doing it for a long time. But if they’re figuring that out in WWE hell, they don’t need to spend the plane ticket on me.”