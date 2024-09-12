Eric Bischoff Says Ric Flair Is More Over Now Than He’s Ever Been

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about a lack of focus on tag team wrestling, Ric Flair, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On a lack of focus on tag team wrestling: “Tag team wrestling is still — it’s there, but it’s just not much of a focus in any company. And if there is a focus on tag team wrestling, it tends to be very temporary. Particularly with the tendency to just rely on or attempt to create interest with factions. You know, factions have kind of taken over the airspace, or the airtime I should say, that tag team wrestling used to take. So you know, other than FTR, is there anybody out there that’s a tag team consistently for any length of time? If there are, it’s gotten by me, but I can’t think of one to be honest.”

On Ric Flair staying relevant: “You know, the odds are pretty good that on any given Sunday, one of those NFL players going to be doing the Ric Flair strut. And to have that kind of generational impact across so many aspects of entertainment, like you said. You know, music whether it be hip hop or otherwise, sports, commercial endeavors. It’s — I mean, how old is Ric now, 75? He’s 75 years old. He’s more over now than he was when he was 45, when he was active and working probably 250, 300 days a year. And on national television in prime time in both WWE and WCW. And he’s moreo ver now, particularly in the area that you know we’re discussing here, of pop culture. There are commercial manufacturers, distributors, whatever that need attention. They’re trying to get somebody to do it. ‘Hey, what is that product?’ And where do they go? Ric Flair. It’s just awesome.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.