Eric Bischoff On Sean Waltman Being Big Reason For nWo’s Success, Konnan Joining the Faction In 1997

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff the decision behind Konnan joining the nWo in 1997, Sean Waltman’s importance to the nWo’s success, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on the decision behind Konnan joining the nWo in 1997: “There was absolutely no one against it. I think the two biggest advocates would’ve been Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. I relied a lot on Scott and Kevin. They were both challenges in many respects, so you kind of had to filter out the bullshit to get to the good stuff. When I say bullshit, look, they were both moody. Scott had his own issues, and Kevin could be the grouchiest son of a bitch that ever put on a pair of boots. When you got through all that and filtered out the nonsense, there was an instinct and feel that Kevin and Scott had that you had to listen to. You put up with the nonsense and challenges to get to the good stuff. I love Kevin and Scott. Undeniably, there was moments of brilliance between the two of them, and when they were both simultaneously passionate about an idea as they were with bringing Konnan in, you would’ve had to be completely asleep at the wheel to not pay attention and take note. They were the two most passionate. [Konnan joining] made perfect sense. You could not get more opposite of Konnan in the Dungeon of Doom and Konnan in the nWo.”

On Sean Waltman’s importance to the nWo’s success: “Sean Waltman, in my opinion, is one of the most important reasons why the nWo got over. Not the most, don’t get me wrong. Sean Waltman was critical, I think, to the nWo’s success. It is a toss-up, in my opinion, whether Konnan was as or more important than Sean Waltman. Sean Waltman, I think, was absolutely necessary when he came into the nWo to keep that vibe going and to really add to the depth of what the nWo represented. Konnan was right there with him. Konnan had the credibility. He had the believability. He was authentic as hell. He wasn’t trying to be anything. He had the opportunity when he got there to move right into the nucleus of the group, the heartbeat of the group. He wasn’t just a hanger-on, and he added so much credibility to the nWo and what the nWo represented.”

