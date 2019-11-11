Eric Bischoff Set For Qatar Pro Wrestling Press Conference

– Qatar Pro Wrestling announced Eric Bischoff will be part of their November 14 press conference. From QPW:

ERIC BISCHOFF TO ATTEND PRESS CONFERENCE IN MIDDLE EAST FOR QATAR PRO WRESTLING’s SUPERSLAM 2; ANNOUNCEMENT EXPECTED

Qatar Pro Wrestling (QPW) is pleased to announce a press conference taking place on Thursday, November 14 in capital city Doha, to formally announce news and updates for its next supercard, QPW Superslam 2. In attendance for that press conference will be one of the most polarizing and influential figures in professional wrestling history, the one and only Eric Bischoff.

Eric began his journey in pro wrestling as part of the office staff, and later an announcer, in the AWA, before moving to World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where he rose from third-string announcer to Executive Vice President during the company’s most prosperous years. Utilizing innovative creative, marketing, and production techniques, Bischoff’s flagship program, “WCW Monday Nitro”, soared to #1 across all of cable television, defeating competitor “WWF (now WWE) Monday Night Raw” for an unprecedented 83 straight weeks. Bischoff has remained very active across all media platforms, including with WWE, most recently as an executive producer for WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and his very own podcast entitled “83 Weeks”.

Eric Bischoff is beloved by many, and despised by perhaps even more. One of his mottoes that may fit him best was also the title of his critically acclaimed #1 New York Times Bestselling book, “Controversy Creates Cash”. What controversy could Eric Bischoff have in store for the country of Qatar and QPW? What will his role be come SuperSlam 2?