Major League Wrestling announced that Eric Bischoff will introduce the "83 Week Girls" later tonight at MLW: Eric Bischoff's One-Shot. The event will stream live and free later tonight on YouTube.

Bischoff introduces the 83 Week Girls tonight at ONE-SHOT

Watch tonight at 9pm ET free on YouTube.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced the debut of the 83 Week Girls tonight at MLW: Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT, presented live on YouTube for free from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City on Thursday, December 5.

The tradition of iconic dance squads in sports and entertainment continues tonight as Eric Bischoff presents the debut of the 83 Week Girls, injecting high-energy excitement into the evening’s festivities. From the celebrated Laker Girls to Bischoff’s legendary Nitro Girls, the dance squad has been an integral part of creating unforgettable moments, and the 83 Week Girls are ready to usher in a new era of entertainment.

Selected from among the most talented performers, the 83 Week Girls bring an electrifying energy and dazzling choreography to the show. Their performances will set the tone for a night of nitro-fueled action and unforgettable moments at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Dance squads have always been an iconic part of sports and entertainment. From the sidelines of the biggest games to the center stage of wrestling’s most memorable events, these performers bring energy and excitement that elevate the show. The 83 Week Girls are here to continue that legacy in a big way.

Fans in attendance and those watching from home will witness the debut of the 83 Week Girls live, adding another layer of entertainment to a night already brimming with action, big matches, and memorable moments.

Be part of history and tune in to MLW ONE-SHOT, streaming tonight for free on YouTube.

Event Details:

Where: Melrose Ballroom, NYC

When: Tonight, December 5, 2024

Start Time: 9 PM ET (local time 7 PM ET)

How to Watch: Free on MLW’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/majorleaguewrestling

Don’t miss the debut of the 83 Week Girls and the unforgettable spectacle of Eric Bischoff’s ONE-SHOT.