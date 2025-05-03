On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about the recent comments made by “Stone Cold” Steve Ausin where Austin stated he was at peace if his WrestleMania 38 match was his last, but admitted the idea of a fun, low-pressure “exhibition match” could be appealing. Bischoff expressed understanding and hope regarding the possibility. You can check out some highlights below:

On his initial reaction: “I get it. H’s still got that needle in his arm — you know what I mean by that. That addiction to the crowd and being able to get them to react the way you want them to react… it’s just such a cool feeling that you do become addicted to it.”

On Austin wanting more: “And it’s great to hear that Steve still has a little bit of that running through his veins. So I hope, I hope it’s true.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.