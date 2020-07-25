wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff Upsets Alundra Blayze on Twitter, Blayze Claims Bischoff Paid Her a ‘Fraction’ of What the Men Were Paid
– Former WCW EVP Eric Bischoff recently got into a bit of a heated exchange with WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze, aka WCW’s Madusa over Twitter. Initially, the WCW Collection Twitter account tweeted out a picture featuring Bischoff, Stunning Steve Austin (aka Stone Cold Steve Austin), and Madusa at a WCW event in the early 90s with he caption reading, “Pure talent!!” The tweet also tagged, Bischoff, Austin, and Blayze.
Eric Bischoff later responded to the tweet, writing, “Right? And I was so happy to give them a rub to help their struggling careers.”
It appears Blayze took offense to Bischoff’s tweet. She later commented in response, “Fact…A rub? I helped you earn the millions you did while you paid me a fraction of what you paid the boys. There is your TRUE RUB! I am NOT TAKING Any more bull**** from the past bull****. Truth is truth. And I was a damn good talent. (Toot toot) Better than just a leg drop!”
Later on, Bischoff replied, “Money talks. The rest? Whatever gets you through your day.” You can view their Twitter exchange below.
