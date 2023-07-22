Eric Young Says There Are ‘Cool Ideas’ To Explain His Return To Impact Wrestling

As previously reported, Eric Young made his return to Impact Wrestling last week after nearly a year away. So far, his return has not been explained, especially considering he was murdered by Deaner as a way to write him out. However, in an interview with Under the Ring (via Fightful), Young said there are some ‘cool ideas’ to address the issue.

He said: “We’re definitely going to address how I left IMPACT a couple of months ago, for sure, that will be definitely addressed. Some really cool ideas and some really cool stuff floating around. Obviously, to put a button on that story and move on to whatever’s next is exciting. I love how we did it, and IMPACT gives you that ability to tell a different kind of story. “Those jailhouse/interrogation room vignettes that Eric Tompkins and the production crew at IMPACT Wrestling, David Sahadi, it’s an army of people behind the scenes. Obviously, I’m a huge part of it, too. I think that those are some of my favorite things I’ve ever done in my wrestling career. Very cinematic and very well shot, and very well put together. The story itself was top-of-the-line.“