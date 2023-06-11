Erick Redbeard Talks Career Changes, Says He’s “Working On Acting”

In a recent interview with the Heated Shenanigans Podcast, Erick Redbeard discussed moving out of wrestling and into the next phase of his career (via Fightful). Redbeard shared about his history in various spheres of performing arts and how his experiences on screen and out of the ring have changed his perspective on where he wants to focus currently. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On what he plans to pursue going forward: “A little of everything. I’ve been transitioning, trying to take acting a little bit more seriously. I went a little bit away from wrestling, so working on acting classes, auditioning, just spreading my wings there. It’s different. It’s vulnerable, emotionally, putting myself out there, which is something you don’t normally see in wrestling. You don’t see guys my size, let alone on film, being emotional. It’s been fun. It’s an interesting journey, that’s for sure. It’s funny, we just did a skit that came out last year for ‘I Think You Should Leave,’ and they had a wrestling skit involved which is pretty funny because it’s a wrestling skit but we’re all — It’s on Netflix and you can check that out. But that was a fun experience, just the comedic improv side.”

On his background in the arts: “You know, I thought about it long and hard, and when I was a kid I loved being in theatre. Then I switched to sports and it was always a fight between my football coach in high school and my singing coach as far as I was in a small ensemble group for singing. Trying to juggle both of them was nearly impossible because we’d have a football game the night before important meet and practices, and I’d have to miss certain things. Fast forward and I concentrate on wrestling. Did it for years and I’ve always wanted to act and got my chance to have a good part in a movie, it was Ghosts of The Ozarks, right after my release. Basically got released and got a phone call the next day asking to be part of this film. Pretty much changed my outlook on what I want to do with my life moving forward.”

On maintaining a connection with wrestling: “But I still wrestle because it’s fun and I still love wrestling. I love that wrestling incorporates both acting and sports and action and movement and stunts. It’s a weird melding of the worlds and it’s a lot easier for me to separate them now that I’m not signed to a particular company.”