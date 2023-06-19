– During a recent interview for the Heated Shenanigans podcast, former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard, aka Erick Rowan, discussed his time in WWE as part of The Wyatt Family. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Erick Redbeard on what he liked about the dynamic of The Wyatt Family: “I think I loved the dynamic between having … finally, you have this stable in this … it was basically the start of this new era of everybody’s a pure wrestler. And then you have the Wyatts, who are these giants, and these giants that can move. And it’s always the story of, ‘How are you going to stop this monster?’ The Michael Myers story. So I think that’s what I loved about it.”

His thoughts on Bray Wyatt:,/b> “And I loved that the cult leader in Windham [Bray Wyatt], I loved his dynamic with us because it’s like, ‘Well, why were these two guys following him when they could just snap him like a twig and go off on their own? What do they need him for?’ I loved kind of the not knowing, and when it came time for matches, you had to beat these monsters to get to this other guy, to shut his mouth.”