Erick Redbeard Rumored To Be Headed To WWE

During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Erick Redbeard is believed to be headed to the WWE, marking his return to the company after four years.

Redbeard was released from the company in 2020 and only came back one night in 2023 for the Bray Wyatt tribute show. He also made brief appearances in AEW in 2020 and 2022.

He has been working on the independent scene and recently finished up his scheduled dates.

Meltzer noted that he’s believed to be part of an upcoming faction headed by Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy, but says that’s speculation at this point.