Erick Rowan on WWE Releasing Braun Strowman: ‘Nothing in This World Is Guaranteed’

– Sportskeeda recently spoke to former WWE Superstar Erick Redbeard (aka Erick Rowan), who was asked about WWE’s recent release of his former Wyatt Family stablemate and former Universal champion Braun Strowman. Rowan stated the following when asked about Braun Strowman:

“You know, a year ago, I was in the same position. That’s what you get when you sign that big-money contract. It’s not guaranteed money, man! (laughs). Nothing in this world is guaranteed. Just get back on, just get back on the horse and keep moving on, man.”

At the time of his release, Strowman’s contract was reportedly valued at more than $1 million a year. Rowan was released from WWE in April 2020.