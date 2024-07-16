Erick Rowan Appears In Wyatt Sicks Video On WWE Raw, Says He Has a Purpose Now

Erick Rowan spoke in the latest Wyatt Sicks video on this week’s Raw, referencing the passing of Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt. The video aired on Monday’s show, in which Rowan was asked how he’s been and said that the last few years have been hard. He said that he used to have a family and they always had each other’s backs. But then one day he lost a brother, the person who believed in him more than anyone. He said that he kept moving and life went on, but then when he thought he had everything going,m his other brother was gone too.

Rowan said that he had no more family and didn’t want to get back up after that, but he was given hope and took a hand at his lowest point. He then said that he has a purpose now and that they would “take our broken hearts and make some beautiful art.”