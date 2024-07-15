Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Welcome to The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour!

We get a recap of the entirety of it, starting three months ago and culminating in her taking Rhea’s title, man, and…son?

We are LIVE and Rhea Ripley uses the elevator. We walk with her as she gets off on Gorilla level, then follow her through and to the ring.

Rhea Ripley stands in the middle of the ring as “MAMI” chants welcome her. She says, “Mami’s home” to much love. It’s been exactly three months since she’s been in this ring, and it’s all because of one person. She’s been watching Liv run around with something of hers, and it’s not Dom – she’ll handle him later – no, it’s something that she has never lost: the Women’s World Championship. Liv thinks she took Rhea out, but all she did was piss Rhea off. She wants her to walk out here so Rhea can rip her apart.

It’s Dominik Mysterio instead! He is out with a mic and a black rose. He’s going FULL GUERRERO! He even calls her Mamacita! Lol.

Rhea turns her back to Dom.

Liv Morgan shows up on the tron! She says she’s a screamer, and says her shoulder is fine compared to Rhea’s all because of the title. She thinks by now that Rhea knows she meant it when she said she wanted to take everything, including Dom. She must admit, she didn’t see what Rhea saw in him. Then, she got to spend time with him, look into his eyes, kiss him, and it all became very very real to her. More real than what they had. Since Rhea’s been gone, she’s had him all to herself. So while Mami might be home, Liv is finally on top.

Dom says it’s not what it looks like, but the crowd doesn’t want to hear it. Rhea ignores Dom, and addresses Liv, saying she knew Liv would be too afraid to face her, because she knows once Liv gets in the ring, the tour ends. Rhea’s waited thre months for this, she can handle a little bit longer. So she’ll set out this challenge: Summerslam. Rhea v Liv.

Liv says she always knew this was coming, so she won’t run. But she’s not the same Liv that Rhea knew. Just like she helped Dom beat Rey – something she couldn’t do – she’ll finally beat Rhea, too. So she accepts. Oh, and Dom, she hopes to see him there, too.