– Major League Wrestling announced a new matchup for MLW x CMLL Lucha Apocalypto featuring Esfinge & Kevin Knight vs. Último Guerrero & Hechicero. Here’s the full announcement:

Esfinge & Kevin Knight vs. Último Guerrero & Hechicero in Chicago

Big tag match singed for Lucha Apocalypto in Chicago November 9.

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Esfinge & Kevin Knight vs. Ultimo Guerrero & Hechicero at Lucha Apocalypto, live on YouTube from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, November 9.

🎟 Buy tickets at http://www.luchatickets.com and Eventbrite.com starting at just $10.

The match between Esfinge and Kevin Knight vs. Último Guerrero and Hechicero at Lucha Apocalypto brings together two powerful alliances in what promises to be a thrilling blend of speed, technical mastery, and brute force. Esfinge, with his aerial prowess and success in CMLL, pairs with Kevin Knight, who recently joined the BOMAYE Fight Club, adding a new level to his game. Across the ring stand the legendary Último Guerrero and the technically gifted Hechicero, a duo known for their experience and ruthlessness in CMLL. Together, Guerrero and Hechicero present a formidable challenge, combining old-school grit with tactical brilliance.

This encounter promises a compelling clash of styles: Esfinge and Knight’s fast-paced offense will be tested against the methodical, calculated approach of Guerrero and Hechicero.

The ongoing rivalry between Esfinge and Hechicero injects personal stakes into the match, while Knight’s ability to adapt will be crucial as he faces two of CMLL’s most respected veterans. With teamwork, rivalries, and individual skill on full display, Lucha Apocalypto is set to deliver an unforgettable showdown on November 9.

As a thank you to Chicago fans, the November return will be a special fan appreciation event with tickets starting at $10.

Lucha Apocalypto will feature MLW fighters and CMLL’s grandest luchadores. Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

