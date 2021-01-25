wrestling / News
ESPN Reportedly Done Airing WWE Content Following Peacock Deal
January 25, 2021 | Posted by
ESPN’s airing of WWE content has reportedly come to a close now that the WWE Network is headed to Peacock. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Live that ESPN has made the decision to stop airing WWE content.
ESPN is owned by Disney, and aired content from WWE in earnest in early 2020. Disney & ESPN were reportedly in talks at one point to license WWE’s content from the Network in a manner that would have been similar to the Peacock deal, but that never came together.
The sports network has not aired a lot of WWE content for a while now, and the WWE subsection on ESPN.com hasn’t been updated in quite some time. As reported today, the deal is worth over $1 billion over five years.
